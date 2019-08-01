BOSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A deputy sheriff from Texas has been charged with cyberstalking a young Massachusetts girl he met while playing Minecraft, federal prosecutors say.
The U.S. attorney’s office in Boston says 25-year-old Pasquale Salas was arrested Wednesday in Bay City, Texas and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.
According to prosecutors, Salas worked for the Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office, south of Houston.
Prosecutors say Salas met the Worcester County girl while playing Minecraft in 2014 when she was 12. They allege he solicited sexually explicit images and videos of the girl.
Authorities allege Salas intimidated the victim by threatening to send the images to her family and friends. When the girl attempted to end contact with Salas in May, he continued to send threatening messages using applications to disguise the source of the messages.
