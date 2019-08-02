MISSOURI CITY, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — When Nigel and Shane Mushambi are in the game room, they’re typical 12 and 13-year-olds — but when they step into the kitchen, they’re a talented baking duo.

The Mushambi brothers are the founders of 2 Bros In The Kitchen.

Shane said his brother is probably the better baker, but he’s the better icing man.

“Yeah, it’s not really a baker,” Nigel said. “It’s just at decorating, I’m better at baking.”

The pair started their business as a passion they’ve shared since they were toddlers — Many of their recipes coming from their grandmother.

They told CBS News Reporter Omar Villafranca that they have a lot of free time, which means they have a lot of time to perfect the recipes.

And their business is growing so fast — Their formal dining room has even been transformed into a prep kitchen to finish new orders.

They use their love of science and math to cook up their desserts.

“My science is really the math side,” Shane said. “You have to calculate the surface area of your cake, or how much flour you roll out.”

But the brothers aren’t just making cookies and cupcakes. They’re whipping up professional looking pastries, like wedding cakes.

However, Nigel said it was no challenge.

“All I had to do was bake six cakes and make icing and not play video games,” he said.

And the sweetest part of their business is not what they pull out of the oven, but what they give back to others.

“People have been really kind to us, with helping us bake,” the brothers said. “So we decided, since people have been so supportive of us, we should support others.”

They looked beyond the kitchen to help their community and co-wrote the book “Beyond the Kitchen.” And for every book sold, they’re donating one dollar to charity.

So far, the brothers have donated almost 2,000 dollars in baking profits — which includes their book donations — to various charities.

Shane, who has a skin condition called Vitiligo — which causes loss of skin color — just recently helped out Dr. Alanna Bree at Children’s House, a Houston non-profit that helps kids with skin conditions, feel comfortable in their own skin.

“Well it touches my heart,” Bree said. “Of course, I mean the fact that these boys are so selfless and so willing to make the world a better place, especially for their peers, other children that are suffering… I think it’s just incredible.”

Currently, the brothers are saving money to upgrade their supplies, but they don’t plan to cut back on their baking.

“The other day someone said that you inspire me,” Shane said. “That… that was good. That was a good day.”