TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — According to a recent study, six North Texas cities rank among America’s top “hardest-working” cities.
In the recent study published by Kempler Industries, the six North Texas cities that made the top 10 are Plano, Dallas, Grand Prairie, Garland, Irving and Arlington — Fort Worth was on the list as well in spot number 14.
Houston and Austin also ranked on the list with the 5th and 13th spots.
Kempler Industries said for the survey, they analyzed data from the Census Bureau from nearly 200 cities with a population of 150,000 or more.
They also looked at a number of other factors — including percent of workforce population age, average commute, average hours worked weekly and percent of unused vacation.
