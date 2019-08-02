WATCH LIVE AT 4PM:Arlington Police Hold News Conference On Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting Of Woman
THE COLONY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Colony Police arrested a drug suspect early Friday morning and confiscated drugs, weapons and counterfeit money.

It happened early Friday morning in the 5400 block of Norris Drive.

Police said the search warrant resulted in the seizure of 94 grams of methamphetamine, 1,861 grams of GHB, 30 grams of Xanax, 85 grams of marijuana, along with weapons, body armor, counterfeit currency and manufacturing equipment.

The Colony Police drug bust (The Colony PD)

It was also discovered that a large prescription fraud operation had been set up.

Police have not released the suspect’s identity yet but said the person in custody is currently facing multiple manufactory/delivery of controlled substance charges along with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and body armor and forgery charges.

 

 

