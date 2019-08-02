THE COLONY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Colony Police arrested a drug suspect early Friday morning and confiscated drugs, weapons and counterfeit money.
It happened early Friday morning in the 5400 block of Norris Drive.
Police said the search warrant resulted in the seizure of 94 grams of methamphetamine, 1,861 grams of GHB, 30 grams of Xanax, 85 grams of marijuana, along with weapons, body armor, counterfeit currency and manufacturing equipment.
It was also discovered that a large prescription fraud operation had been set up.
Police have not released the suspect’s identity yet but said the person in custody is currently facing multiple manufactory/delivery of controlled substance charges along with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and body armor and forgery charges.
You must log in to post a comment.