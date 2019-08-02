DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man who is accused of shooting and killing his wife in a room at Hotel ZaZa in Dallas was covered in blood when he answered the door to responding officers, according to the arrest affidavit.
Peter Nicholas III, 30, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of his wife, 32-year-old Jacqueline-Rose Nicholas.
Police say they responded to the Uptown hotel just before 11:30 p.m. on Monday after receiving reports of a woman screaming and a gunshot being heard.
Witnesses told police that they knocked on the hotel room door after hearing the screams but no one answered. Witnesses said they then heard a gunshot and the man screaming.
Arriving officers were able to get Peter Nicholas III to answer the door, which is when they saw the man covered in blood. Police said the man screamed and fought with the officers, leading authorities to tase him.
Police said Nicholas III was taken to the hospital for treatment and that he appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.
Jacqueline-Rose Nicholas was pronounced dead in the hotel room for a gunshot wound
Nicholas III remains in the hospital but was formally charged with murder.
