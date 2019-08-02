WATCH LIVECBS 11 News | 4:30a | 5a | 6a | 11a | 4p| 5p | 6p | 10p | Click Here
Filed Under:Aubriana Recinos, Carmen Lowe, DFW News, Fayetteville, lewisville, Missing Child, north carolina, Texas

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 4-year-old North Carolina girl who had been missing for about three weeks has been found safe in North Texas.

Spectrum News North Carolina reports that Aubriana Recinos and her mother, Carmen Lowe, were last seen in Fayetteville, leading to a widespread search that involved the FBI.

Aubriana Recinos

According to police, Lowe had violated a felony custody order. She was arrested on Thursday in New Orleans.

The child was later found safe in Lewisville.

Recinos’ father said he was on his way to Lewisville to pick the child up.

