LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 4-year-old North Carolina girl who had been missing for about three weeks has been found safe in North Texas.
Spectrum News North Carolina reports that Aubriana Recinos and her mother, Carmen Lowe, were last seen in Fayetteville, leading to a widespread search that involved the FBI.
According to police, Lowe had violated a felony custody order. She was arrested on Thursday in New Orleans.
The child was later found safe in Lewisville.
Recinos’ father said he was on his way to Lewisville to pick the child up.
