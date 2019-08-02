



Congressman Ron Wright of Arlington says when doctors told him he had lung cancer nine months ago , he was devastated.

“When you get a diagnosis like this, it’s a kick in the pants,” Wright said.

After diagnosing it fairly early though, Wright says doctors now give him a bright outlook.

“I’m feeling great, I had the last radiation treatment this morning. [Thursday] went well, got to ring the bell,” he said.

Because Wright used to smoke, his doctors occasionally take chest x-rays during physicals, which is how they spotted the cancer.

“I’ll be honest with you… The reason I went in for the physical was they weren’t going to renew my prescription for cholesterol medicine unless I went in for a physical, and I was glad they did because they found it,” he said.

Wright didn’t lose much of his hair from chemotherapy and says he’s been able to maintain a full schedule on Capitol Hill.

Next week, he’s going on a week-long official trip to Israel.

Even so, he says it hasn’t been easy.

“There are other days I guarantee you God picks you up and carries you. I know I’ve had plenty of those days,” Wright said.

As a conservative Republican, he is running for re-election.

He has a prescription for those going through the same health challenges he is.

“You don’t stop when you get a diagnosis like this,” Wright said. “You don’t stop living, you don’t stop trying, you don’t stop working, you don’t stop dreaming, you don’t stop doing the things you enjoy and you don’t stop trying to make a difference.”