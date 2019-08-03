Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are investigating a drive-by shooting that involved a Lyft driver early Saturday morning.
Police said around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 3, the suspect fired multiple shots — hitting a Lyft driver in his lower body — on Bennett and Capitol Avenue in Old East Dallas.
The Lyft driver was taken to Baylor Hospital and there’s been no word on his condition.
There were no passengers inside the Lyft during the shooting.
No arrests have been made and this is an ongoing investigation.
