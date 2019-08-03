BREAKINGPolice: At Least 19 Dead Following El Paso Shooting, 1 Suspect In Custody
EL PASO, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The suspect who shot and killed multiple people near an El Paso mall Saturday afternoon has been identified as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, officials confirmed.

Sources told CBS 11 News Reporter JD Miles that Crusius attended Liberty High School in Frisco and graduated from Plano Senior High in 2017.

Credit: Patrick Crusius’ Facebook page

Crusius just turned 21 this week, before opening fire near Cielo Vista Mall — killing at least 19 people.

Photo by Joel Angel JUAREZ / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOEL ANGEL JUAREZ/AFP/Getty Images

Officials said 40 people have been injured, including a four-month-old child.

University Medical Center of El Paso spokesman, Ryan Mielke, said two children, ages 2 and 9, were transferred to the El Paso Children’s Hospital.

A motive for the shooting has not been released.

**This is a developing story that will be updated.**

