EL PASO, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The suspect who shot and killed multiple people near an El Paso mall Saturday afternoon has been identified as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, officials confirmed.
Sources told CBS 11 News Reporter JD Miles that Crusius attended Liberty High School in Frisco and graduated from Plano Senior High in 2017.
Crusius just turned 21 this week, before opening fire near Cielo Vista Mall — killing at least 19 people.
Officials said 40 people have been injured, including a four-month-old child.
University Medical Center of El Paso spokesman, Ryan Mielke, said two children, ages 2 and 9, were transferred to the El Paso Children’s Hospital.
A motive for the shooting has not been released.
**This is a developing story that will be updated.**
