EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Multiple people have been reported dead after a shooting near a commercial mall in El Paso Saturday afternoon, police said.

Officials said they received reports of multiple shooters at Cielo Vista Mall near Interstate 10 and urged the public to stay away from the area.

The mayor’s aide and police said multiple people were killed in the attack and that a suspect was taken into custody.

But a mother of two said she saw four men, dressed in black, moving together and firing guns indiscriminately.

“I saw four men, shooting everywhere,” 39-year-old Adriana Quezada said. “I told my son, those are gunshots.”

Her daughter, 19, and son, 16, threw themselves in the ground, then ran out of the Walmart through an emergency exit. They were unhurt.

Officials said at least 22 people have been hospitalized — including a four-month-old.

Governor Greg Abbott has since issued the following statement:

“Today, the El Paso community was struck by a heinous and senseless act of violence. Our hearts go out to the victims of this horrific shooting and to the entire community in this time of loss. While no words can provide the solace needed for those impacted by this event, I ask that all Texans join Cecilia and me in offering our prayers for the victims and their families. The state of Texas and the Department of Public Safety are assisting the El Paso Police Department as they conduct their investigation. We have deployed troopers, special agents, Texas Rangers, tactical teams, and aircraft to the scene in a support role. The state of Texas will do everything it can to ensure justice is delivered to the perpetrators of this heinous act.”

**This is a developing story that will be updated.**

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)