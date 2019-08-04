DESOTO (CBSDFW.COM) — DeSoto police arrested a woman who claimed she shot her husband in self-defense after an argument last week.
Around 1:45 p.m. July 31, police responded to a shooting call in the 900 block of Place Louie.
When they arrived, a female — identified as Keisha Yvette Nixon — exited the residence and stated to officers that she had shot her husband in self-defense after an argument. Officers then found a black male with several gun shot wounds, he was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
During the investigation, detectives determined that Nixon’s story did not match evidence collected at the scene.
Two days later on Friday, Aug. 2, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Nixon for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
She is currently at the Dallas County Jail waiting to be arraigned by a judge.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.
You must log in to post a comment.