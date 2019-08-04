



The man suspected of shooting and killing at least 20 people near an El Paso mall Saturday afternoon was identified as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius of Allen.

The alleged gunman is suspected of opening fire near Cielo Vista Mall and injuring dozens of more people.

More than a dozen members of law enforcement have since been seen outside an Allen home associated with Crusius, including agents from the FBI, Texas Department of Public Safety and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Neighbors told CBS 11 News that an older couple lives at the home that authorities are focused on. Some believe there was another person living there over the years, but they did not recognize Crusius when shown a picture of him.

Crusius attended Liberty High School in Frisco but later transferred to Plano Senior High School, where he graduated in 2017.

In the 2017 Plano Senior High yearbook, there is a photo of Crusius where he appears to be in a crime investigation class. The caption of the photo claimed he was fascinated with digging into crime data and it also contained a quote from him that said, “It is interesting to learn about how the world of law enforcement works.”

Crusius also attended Collin College from fall 2017 to spring 2019, according to the school.

“Collin College is prepared to cooperate fully with state and federal authorities in their investigation of this senseless tragedy. We join the governor and all Texans in expressing our heartfelt concern for the victims of the shooting and their loved ones,” the college said in a statement.

El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen said the shooting “has a nexus to a hate crime.” Authorities believe the 21-year-old posted a manifesto on the online forum 8chan, which listed “the Hispanic invasion of Texas” as one of the motivations for the attack.

Craig LeBlanc, who lives down the street from the Allen home, said he has a friend in El Paso who was caught in the chaos. He said his friend is okay.

“You don’t know who you’re living next to. You don’t know who your neighbors are anymore. I’m part of the military, so I’ve seen things like this before, just not here. And that’s the scariest part. Seeing the lights makes it just not feel like home,” LeBlanc said.04

CBS 11 also spoke to another man who said he knew Crusius from 2011 to 2013. He said there where no red flags or signs of turmoil during his time around the suspect. He also said he last heard that the 21-year-old was going to live with his grandparents.