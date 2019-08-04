ARLINGTON, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Arlington Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Saturday night.
Around 9:41 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 5600 block of Espanola Drive.
When they arrived, a witness told them that a man spoke with four to five suspects inside a car in the 5800 block of Kelly Elliott Road before he was shot. Police said the victim returned fire and was later driven to a nearby medical clinic.
The witness told investigators that the suspects left the scene, drove to the South Arlington residence that had ties to the victim and opened fire toward the house.
Officers located the man at the clinic and saw apparent gunshot wounds. They had the victim transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Grant Gildon at 817-459-5691.
You must log in to post a comment.