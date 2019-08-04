GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) — Two teenagers are facing a capital murder charge after Grand Prairie police said they shot and killed a man they were trying to rob.
Around 4:30 p.m. Aug. 3, the Grand Prairie Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 300 block of NE 5th Street. When officers arrived, they found a male with a gunshot wound to the torso and a second male who had been assaulted.
Investigators believe the victims were lured to the location by Jesse Martinez, 18, and Philip Aguilera Baldenegro, 19, to be robbed.
Police said during the robbery, a fight broke out and one victim, Carlos Arajeni-Arriaza Morillo, 24, was taken to a local hospital where he later died. The second victim, Cristian Lobos, 18, received minor injuries from the assault.
Both Martinez and Baldenegro fled the area but were later arrested. They have since been charged with aggravated robbery and capital murder.
