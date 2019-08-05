FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Irving mayor Beth Van Duyne has left her post at the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development’s office in Fort Worth.
Van Duyne announced on Twitter early Monday morning that her last day as regional administrator for the Fort Worth office was Friday. President Donald Trump appointed her to that position in May 2017.
Friday was my last day with the Department of Housing and Urban Development. What an honor and a privilege it was to serve the American people with Secretary Ben Carson. pic.twitter.com/zrLBBxJdNu
— Beth Van Duyne (@Bethvanduyne) August 5, 2019
“Friday was my last day with the Department of Housing and Urban Development. What an honor and a privilege it was to serve the American people with Secretary Ben Carson,” she said.
She previously served as mayor of Irving from 2011 to 2017.
Van Duyne has been mentioned as a potential Republican candidate for a congressional seat in North Texas.
You must log in to post a comment.