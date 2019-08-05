McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – McKinney city leaders brought the community together Monday night to pray for the El Paso and Dayton mass shooting victims and their families.

Mayor George Fuller led a candlelight vigil at Mitchell Park.

“To demonstrate our support and care for those communities, victims and families that have so profoundly suffered this past weekend,” Fuller said. “Lives were ended in an instant.”

Eloisa Bouche said this tragedy hits too close to home.

“I’m actually from El Paso, born and raised,” she said.

Her cousin was supposed to be at Walmart for a fundraiser Saturday when a gunman walked in and started shooting.

“They don’t want to go to that Walmart again just for the fact that it’s scary now,” she said. “It’s sad. It’s depressing, but everybody is coming together strong.”

She said the El Paso community is standing together to lift each other up.

As a bell rang 31 times for each life taken in both El Paso and Dayton, Bouche said it’s apparent the same thing is happening in McKinney.

Happening now: Candlelight vigil in McKinney for victims of El Paso, Dayton mass shootings. Hosted by city leaders. Ringing bell for 31 victims who lost their lives. Mayor George Fuller: “That was 31 rings too many” @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/oZW40Xw2cD — Erin Jones (@erinjonesnews) August 6, 2019

“I thought this is amazing,” she said. “You know, being so far away, they’re still coming to honor all those victims, honoring a city that they’re not aware of, they probably never visited. For them to do this I thought that was so amazing.”