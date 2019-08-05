Comments
EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Raul Melendez lost his father-in-law, David Johnson, 63, who reportedly shielded his wife and granddaughter from the gunfire.
“He’s a hero,” said Melendez. “He’s the reason why my daughter and my mother-in-law are here today and I can never tell him ‘thank you’ for it.”
Johnson is one of 22 people between the ages of 15 and 90 who were shot and killed Saturday morning.
Johnson’ grieving son-in-law said he’s embracing the opportunity to hear from President Trump on Wednesday, when he visits El Paso.
He says his community is in desperate need of a message of comfort.
“I hope that he has better news to tell us about how all this is going to be changed and hopefully it doesn’t ever happen again,” said Melendez.
