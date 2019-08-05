WATCH LIVECBS 11 News | 4:30a | 5a | 6a | 11a | 4p| 5p | 6p | 10p | Click Here
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    View All Programs
By Ken Molestina
Filed Under:david johnson, Deadly Shooting, DFW News, El Paso Shooting, El Paso Shooting - Full Coverage, El Paso shooting victim, mass shooting victim, Texas News


EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Raul Melendez lost his father-in-law, David Johnson, 63, who reportedly shielded his wife and granddaughter from the gunfire.

“He’s a hero,” said Melendez. “He’s the reason why my daughter and my mother-in-law are here today and I can never tell him ‘thank you’ for it.”

David Johnson lost his life in the El Paso mass shooting protecting his family (courtesy: Raul Melendez)

Johnson is one of 22 people between the ages of 15 and 90 who were shot and killed Saturday morning.

Johnson’ grieving son-in-law said he’s embracing the opportunity to hear from President Trump on Wednesday, when he visits El Paso.

He says his community is in desperate need of a message of comfort.

“I hope that he has better news to tell us about how all this is going to be changed and hopefully it doesn’t ever happen again,” said Melendez.

Comments