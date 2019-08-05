(CBSDFW.COM/CBS NEWS) – Former president and Dallas resident George W. Bush is celebrating the arrival of his first grandson.

Mr. Bush shared a couple of photos on Instagram and said, ” @laurawbush and I are thrilled to welcome Henry Harold Hager to our family. We are happy for the proud parents, @jennabhager and Henry. And pleased that Mila and Poppy have a little brother to love. We thank God that mom and baby are healthy, and we look forward to many years of loving the boy known as Hal.

Former President Bush and his wife, former First Lady Laura Bush, now have three grandkids to run after on his ranch in Texas.

Jenna Bush Hager, a Today Show anchor, has chosen family names for all three of her children.

Poppy Louise Hager is named after Jenna’s great-grandfather, Former President George H.W. Bush. The late president’s grandchildren affectionately called him “Poppy.”

6-year-old Margaret “Mila” Laura Hager was named after both of her grandmothers – Margaret is her paternal grandmother and Laura is, of course, her maternal grandmother, the former first lady.

The newest addition, whose full name is Henry Harold Hager, is named after her husband, Henry Hager, and her maternal grandfather, Harold Welch.

The former president’s other daughter, Barbara — who is named after his mother, the former first lady — got married last year.