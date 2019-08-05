Comments
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – With pop up storms few and far between Monday afternoon and a high of 94° degrees, expect even hotter temperatures by mid-week.
Dew points however are in the low 70s, making for rather “soupy” conditions before Tuesday’s lesser chance of afternoon storms.
Highs will reach into the upper 90s with a feel-like around 105° as the metroplex reaches the threshold for a Heat Advisory on Tuesday.
CBS 11 Meteorologist Jeff Ray forecasts triple-digit highs from Wednesday through early next week, the longest stretch of 100 degree days since last July of 2018 (ten in a row last year).
Dry conditions look to prevail.
Ray said this upcoming weekend looks to be the hottest since last summer and urges people to plan accordingly.
