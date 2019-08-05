WATCH AT 5PMEl Paso Police Hold News Conference On Saturday's Deadly Mass Shooting
Filed Under:August, Clouds, degrees, heat wave, hot, Jeff Ray, melting, Pop Up Storms, Rain, Summer, Sun, Swimming, Temperature, Weather Story

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – With pop up storms few and far between Monday afternoon and a high of 94° degrees, expect even hotter temperatures by mid-week.

Dew points however are in the low 70s, making for rather “soupy” conditions before Tuesday’s lesser chance of afternoon storms.

Highs will reach into the upper 90s with a feel-like around 105° as the metroplex reaches the threshold for a Heat Advisory on Tuesday.

CBS 11 Meteorologist Jeff Ray forecasts triple-digit highs from Wednesday through early next week, the longest stretch of 100 degree days since last July of 2018 (ten in a row last year).

Dry conditions look to prevail.

Ray said this upcoming weekend looks to be the hottest since last summer and urges people to plan accordingly.

Comments