DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texans are helping with recovery efforts after Saturday’s attack in majority-Hispanic El Paso, which left at least 22 people dead.
Non-profit Texan Baptist Men is working alongside the Salvation Army collecting donations and helping feed first responders. They said they would stay in West Texas as long as needed.
Additionally, The El Paso Community Foundation has set up a fund for families of those affected. It will waive all administrative fees and pay all credit card fees associated with the fund.
Another way you can help is by donating blood.
CarterBloodcare sent its local life-saving blood inventory to El Paso to help treat the victims of the tragedy.
The non-profit thanked donors who have already come out to help rebuild the community blood supply but said more help is urgently needed.
Saturday’s attack was allegedly committed by 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, who was believed to have posted a manifesto that espoused anti-immigrant and white-nationalist ideology on a popular far-right website not long before the shooting.
