CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Carrollton police officer is OK after walking away from a scary traffic stop.
A pickup truck driver appeared to come within a couple of feet of striking that officer after the officer pulled a driver over Saturday on the Sam Rayburn Tollway.
Saturday night on Sam Rayburn Tollway.
Officer's lucky star? Moth?
Slow down. Move over. It's the law. @TollTagNews pic.twitter.com/dkDfKTuIZI
— Carrollton TX Police (@CarrolltonTXPD) August 5, 2019
Police posted the video on Twitter to remind drivers it’s the law to slow down and move over for flashing lights.
After that close call, the officer let the driver he had pulled over, go, and he ran back to his cruiser and took off after the pickup.
