DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Bishop Edward J. Burns has called for a Mass and Holy Hour on Wednesday, August 7 at 7:00 p.m. at the Cathedral Guadalupe to pray for the victims of the shooting violence in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio this past weekend.
At 8:00 p.m., the bells of the cathedral will toll once for each person who lost their life in the mass shootings.
Bishop Burns will preside at the bilingual Mass and following Holy Hour.
“These tragic shootings have caused great pain and sadness not only in the communities in which they occurred, but also for people of goodwill around the country,” said Bishop Burns. “Let us in Dallas come together in prayer for those who were killed and wounded and for their loved ones. And, let us also pray for an end to the senseless gun violence that is all too prevalent in our country.”
