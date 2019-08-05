COPPELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Rep. Kenny Marchant (R-Texas) announced Monday that he will not seek reelection in 2020 and will retire. The congressman represents the 24th District of Texas, which covers part of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex.
“It is time for me to announce that I will not seek another term as Congressman from the 24th District of Texas. I am looking forward to finishing out my term and then returning to Texas to start a new chapter,” he said.
The 68-year-old was elected to Congress in 2004. He previously served as a nine-term state representative.
“For the last 40 years, I have served my fellow North Texans, starting in local government as the Mayor and as a city council member of Carrollton, then to Austin as a 9-term State Representative, and then on to serving today in Washington, DC. What a wonderful opportunity it has been to serve them, and I want to thank them for trusting in me,” he said.
He said he’s looking forward to returning to Texas full time.
Last year, Marchant held on to his seat by winning in Tarrant County but losing in Dallas and Denton counties.
Marchant also becomes the fourth Texas Republican congressman who won’t seek reelection in 2020 and will retire, following Will Hurd, Mike Conaway and Pete Olson
A number of Democrats are reportedly vying for his seat.
