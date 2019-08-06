EL PASO (CBSDFW.COM) – When Kianna Long recalls what should have been a mundane shopping trip, her voice fills with emotion.
“It was just a normal Saturday,” she said.
She and her husband were walking into Walmart, looking to stock their new apartment with trash bags, when the shooting began.
“The quick burst went, ‘boom, boom, boom,” she said. “I turned around and look and I see people running and saying, ‘He’s shooting, he’s shooting, he’s shooting. And then you heard ‘boom, boom, boom, boom’.”
She started to run, unsure where the shooter was.
Long says Walmart employees stopped to hold doors open and help customers escape.
She and others hid inside containers at the back of the store, panicking.
Eventually, they ran from the building to safety.
Escaping the memory of that frightening experience, though is proving much harder.
“It just needs to stop, the hate that fuels this country,” she said. “People should be more open minded and know everyone struggles no matter what race they are.”
