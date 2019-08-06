FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a pair of suspects who allegedly used stolen credit cards at Best Buy and Target stores in Fort Worth and Hurst.
Police say a vehicle was broken into in a parking lot in the 10700 block of Founders Way on Aug. 2. According to police, the man and woman seen in surveillance video used credit cards that were taken in that burglary to make 12 fraudulent purchases.
The couple made the purchases at a Best Buys and Targets in Fort Worth and Hurst.
The suspects are described as being between 30 to 40 years old. The man was seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black t-shirt, a black cap and white Nike sneakers. The woman was seen having brown hair in a braided ponytail, a pink athletic jacket, a black skirt, a black Nike cap and white Nike sneakers.
Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call police at 817.392.3191.
