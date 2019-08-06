



The search warrant explains how the father dropped the mother off at work and told police he forgot to take the baby to daycare.

Instead drove to car dealerships and a car wash all day unaware she was in child car seat.

Police said the call came in at 5:15 p.m. last Thursday from Jerry’s Express Car Wash at Jupiter and Arapaho.

The temperature was 97 degrees at that time.

Garland Police said the father could faces criminal charges.

His daughter was in vehicle for more than seven hours.

Witnesses told CBS 11 the father had parked and was vacuuming his car at Jerry’s Express Car Wash, when he suddenly pulled the limp baby out and appeared frantic.

“I saw a baby in his hands,” said Jime Sanchez. “It was just flopping everywhere. So I’m not sure what happened, but I think something was wrong with the baby.”

He said the baby’s father was chasing a fire truck.

“He was just crying. Like saying, ‘Oh my God’ or ‘What happened’,” Sanchez said.