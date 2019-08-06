GREEN BAY, Wisconsin (CBSDFW.COM) – Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt achieved a childhood dream by participating in the training camp tradition of riding a fan’s bike to practice.
But he accidentally broke a little boy’s bike in the process on Monday.
The 288-pound Wisconsin native was participating in a Green Bay Packers tradition where players borrow kids’ bicycles and ride them to practice.
The Packers and Texans are holding joint practice in Green Bay this week.
Watt joked the bike was not “big man proof” and carried it the rest of the way.
Watt tweeted that he already bought the 5-year-old boy a new bike.
Poor bike never stood a chance.
We got my man Biraj all set up to get a new one though, no worries!! https://t.co/xUZnD1z8HN
— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 6, 2019
