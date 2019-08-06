FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fans at TCU football games will now get to enjoy beer while watching their favorite college team.
The school announced Tuesday that beer sales to the general public will now be allowed at Amon G. Carter Stadium starting with the upcoming season.
“Today I am excited to announce we will now make beer available for purchase to the public throughout the stadium. We look forward to seeing @MillerCoors and @sodexoUSA deliver a great experience for our fans,” TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati said in a tweet.
This isn’t the school’s first foray into alcohol sales during college games. The school said it’s already been offering beer sales at Schollmaier Arena and Lupton Stadium.
According to TCU, beer sales will start when gates open two hours before kickoff and will end at the start of the fourth quarter. Beer is expected to sell for $7 in aluminum bottles.
The school also announced that it will be eliminating the in-and-out policy in an effort to increase safety. Those who leave the stadium during the game will need a new ticket to re-enter.
