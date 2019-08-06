



– The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) has released a three-year analysis of hail damage insurance claims, and Texas tops the list (by far).

According to data there were nearly 2,900,000 hail loss claims between January 1, 2016 and December 31, 2018 and Texans filed more than 811,000 of them.

The second state in the nation with the most claims — Colorado — had less than half the claims of Texas, with some 395,000. The top five rounds out with more than 163,000 claims in Nebraska, an estimated 153,000 in Missouri and some 146,000 Kansas residents filing.

Two locations in Texas also made the top five cities list for hail loss claims. San Antonio was No. 1 with more than 75,000 and Plano came in at No. 5 with nearly 43,000.

The numbers were put together by the NICB, so they also looked at the problems that some homeowners have while trying to get their property repaired.

“Hail damage fluctuates year-to-year, but what seems to be consistent is the number of unscrupulous contractors ready to swoop in promising a quick fix,” said Brooke Kelley with the NICB. “Always check first with your insurance company or agent before signing any documents presented by a contractor whom you did not request.”

Officials urge policyholders to use caution when selecting a contractor or other workers to make repairs after a storm.

A few tips to follow before making your choice:

Get more than one estimate

Don’t be pushed into signing a contract on the spot

Get everything in writing

Require references and check them out

Ask to see the contractor’s driver’s license and write down the number and the license plate on their vehicle

Anyone with information concerning insurance fraud can report it anonymously to the NICB by calling 800.835.6422 or by submitting a form on their website.