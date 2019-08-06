Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Fort Worth were called out after getting reports of “several gunshots” fired along Las Vegas Trail and Normandale Street Monday night.
It was around 10:00 p.m. when officers responded and found a single victim in a vacant lot.
The person, who apparently had several “gunshot wounds”, was taken to a nearby hospital but died from their injuries.
Homicide detectives are said to be conducting an investigation, but haven’t said if a suspect has been identified or if any arrests have been made.
The name of the victim isn’t being released until family notifications have been made.
