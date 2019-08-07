FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – In the wake of the mass shooting that left 22 people dead and 24 injured in El Paso on Saturday, the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation and the Dallas Cowboys committed $50,000 to the El Paso Community Foundation Victims’ Fund, established to assist those families affected by the August 3 shooting.
The NFL Foundation, of which Cowboys Executive Charlotte Jones Anderson is the Chair, will also be announcing a donation of $50,000 to the El Paso effort.
“Our hearts and support are with the entire El Paso community and especially with the families of the victims of this very tragic event,” said Anderson. “Our organization has long enjoyed a wonderful following from the people of El Paso, and our wish is that so many others in Texas and around the country will be inspired to assist the loved ones who are grieving.”
The El Paso Community Foundation is working with the County of El Paso and the City of El Paso to help those impacted by Saturday’s incident.
The El Paso Community Foundation has waived all administrative and credit card fees associated with donating to the families. The City of El Paso encourages anyone wishing to make contributions to the victims to click here.
The Dallas Cowboys have close ties to El Paso as a large percentage of the area’s football fans have been strong supporters of the Dallas Cowboys for decades, the team said.
The Cowboys annually activate community outreach programs in the El Paso area – including youth and high school football camps and public education grant opportunities.
