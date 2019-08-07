DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – They called it “Operation Independence Day” and during the monthlong FBI-led operation officials arrested sex traffickers and recovered more than 100 child victims in Texas and across the country.
The city of Dallas came in only second to Las Vegas in the number of teenagers who agents believe were sex trafficking victims. In all, 13 juveniles were recovered and identified in Dallas. The difference was by a single digit in Vegas, where 14 young people were located.
Operation Independence Day also found 3 teens in Houston and 4 in San Antonio that are believed to have been in the sex trade.
The sweep included undercover operations and has led to the opening of five dozen federal criminal investigations
In all, the bureau says 103 underage victims were identified or recovered nationwide and 67 suspected traffickers were arrested.
The monthlong effort involved the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
