Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Texas judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against the city of Fort Worth by city councilwoman Kelly Allen Gray.
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Texas judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against the city of Fort Worth by city councilwoman Kelly Allen Gray.
Chris Nettles ran against Gray in May and lost.
He sued claiming election fraud.
The judge said Nettles didn’t provide any evidence of election fraud.
The lawsuit was dismissed under the Texas Citizens Participation Act, which protects free speech rights from frivolous suits.
Nettles was ordered to pay Gray $9,234 in attorneys fees and a $4,000 fine.
This is Gray’s fifth term on the Fort Worth City Council.
Gray described the victory as an enormous relief, allowing her to return full focus to serving her constituents.
Her attorney, David Schleicher of Waco, said the suit was “a perfect fit for a law designed to protect those who speak out on issues of public concern.”
You must log in to post a comment.