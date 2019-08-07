Comments
LAKE WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Game Wardens are searching for the person responsible for killing an alligator and cutting off its tail on Lake Worth last week.
According to Operation Game Thief, the alligator was killed on or around August 1. Its carcass was found on Lake Worth near the mouth of the West Fork of the Trinity River.
A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information is asked to call Operation Game Thief at 1.800.792.4263.
In Tarrant County, it’s illegal to hunt alligators outside of the spring hunting season from April 1 to June 30, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife.
