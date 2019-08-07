Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Hailed as a hero, one food worker’s quick-thinking saved the life of a choking man at Texas Health Southwest Fort Worth.
Chris Sanchez-Ochoa works for food services there when he says he heard an older man coughing during his lunch break. When the man stood up signaling for help, Sanchez jumped into action.
“It was only like for a second and I was like ‘Ok no, I’m gonna go ahead and take the initiative.’ I got up, yelled to the cafeteria, and then helped him,” said Sanchez-Ochoa.
He performed the Heimlich Maneuver on the man helping him to cough up the food.
Ths hospital said the diner is doing just fine.
