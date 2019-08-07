Comments
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Collin County jury returned a guilty verdict on Wednesday for Gregg Averitt, the roofer accused of stealing thousands of dollars from North Texas customers.
Averitt was already awaiting trial related to 2018 charges, but earlier this year, prosecutors argued Averitt had violated the terms of his bond.
The Ones for Justice found Averitt was trying to solicit business for another company.
Averitt’s punishment will be decided in the coming days.
