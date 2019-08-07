Comments
HURST, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Sears is closing 26 more stores, including one in North Texas.
The Sears store at North East Mall in Hurst is on the list.
Liquidation sales are set to begin Thursday, August 15 with the store expected to close in October.
The Auto Center is expected to close by the end of August.
Hurst Mayor Henry Wilson said in a statement, “The City of Hurst has a great relationship with Simon Property Group. Simon Property Group has handled the closing of Sears stores in other parts of the country. The City of Hurst has known of the potential of Sears closing and have been planning for this day. We are excited for the opportunities that might be coming to North East Mall in the Sears space.”
