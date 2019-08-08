Comments
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano-based pizza giant, Pizza Hut could be getting quite a little smaller.
On a recent earnings call, the CEO of Pizza Hut’s parent company Yum! Brands, David Gibbs said, “Our U.S. store count could drop to as low as 7,000 locations over the next 24 months—primarily driven by closures of underperforming dine in restaurants—before rebounding to current levels and above in the future.”
The company’s focus will shift instead to delivery and carryout of their food.
Right now, Pizza Hut operates nearly 7,500 restaurants across the country.
No word yet on which specific ones could close.
Yum! Brands also owns fast-food chains KFC and Taco Bell.
You must log in to post a comment.