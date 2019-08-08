DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Balch Springs are searching for two suspects who broke into a car and then shot a Good Samaritan who was trying to stop them. It happened around 4:30 Thursday morning on Lake June Road and Jills Drive.

Surveillance video captured the two men breaking into cars and stealing parts at an automotive dealer. But those weren’t the only eyes on the thieves; a man helping at Peggy’s Cafe next door also spotted them. A neighbor, who did not want to be identified, saw what happened next.

“A guy that frequents the restaurant pulled up, and the car took off. The guy chased them, and they went down the street,” he said.

Moments later, the neighbor heard gunshots.

“Three back-to-back. Then I heard another three back-to-back. Then I heard ten back-to-back.”

The man’s red truck was riddled with bullets. He was shot in the lower back. He told CBS 11 News he chased after the suspects just to get the tags on their black passenger vehicle. Upon hearing the gunshots, witnesses say another neighbor grabbed his gun and began firing at the suspects. They fired back and took off without hitting him. Neighbors and cafe owner Peggy Chavez say, in this community, they take care of each other.

“Everybody’s been here for years. There’s really no newcomers over here, so we’ve got to protect,” said the neighbor.

“I’m thankful for everybody that stepped in and helped. That’s what communities are good for. They’re there to help us. I was very lucky,” said Chavez.

The Good Samaritan who was shot was released from the hospital and was back at the cafe by breakfast. Police are still searching for the suspects and say if you have any information to call them at 972-557-6015 or 972-557-6020.