DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – In one North Dallas neighborhood it looks like a scene from Alfred Hitchcock’s classic thriller, “The Birds.”
A doorbell camera captures what’s believed to be a hawk dive-bombing at the homeowner walking to get the newspaper.
CBS 11 was told a nest of large birds are swooping down on people near Belt Line and Hillcrest.
Homeowners, delivery people and mail carriers are all getting some good experience dodging and ducking the birds.
And when all else fails, make a run for it.
