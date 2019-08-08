(CBSDFW.COM) – A heat wave that began early this week continues across the central and southern U.S. with heat advisories stretching from Texas through Alabama.
The culprit? A big ridge of high pressure that’s baking parts of the country day after day.
This extremely hot airmass will move farther east towards North Texas the next few days, providing even hotter days.
High temperatures from Thursday through early next week are forecasted to remain at or above 100 degrees.
Additionally, high levels of humidity will lead to dangerous heat indices that push 110 degrees at times. This pattern may try to finally break by the middle of next week when low rain chances return.
If you have to be outside for long periods of time, be sure to stay hydrated and find shady spots to rest.
