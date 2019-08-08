DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The city of Dallas will receive $746,853 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to help low-income people living with HIV/AIDS and their families.
The funds are part of nearly $25 million the department is doling out to help more than 2,054 suffering from HIV/AIDS during a three-year period.
“HUD is committed to ensuring the best outcomes for HIV and AIDS survivors in our care,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson. “Through the combination of supportive services and stable housing, we will be able to assist in bringing healing to these individuals and their communities.”
The money is offered through HUD’s Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS Program (HOPWA) and will renew HUD’s support of 25 local programs. The grants provide a combination of housing assistance and supportive services for those who qualify.
Research shows that a stable home is critical to the well-being of people living with HIV/AIDS, according to HUD.
In addition to housing assistance, the local programs will provide access to supportive services such as case management, mental health services, substance abuse services, and employment training. The combination of housing assistance and supportive services are critical in sustaining housing stability, promoting better health outcomes, and increasing quality of life, which promotes self-sufficiency efforts for those able to transition to the private housing market.
