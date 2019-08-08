NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — DFW restaurant week is here and it’s the perfect time for North Texans to get out and try something new — all for a good cause.
More than 140 restaurants are participating across the metroplex, each offering a 3-course-dinner for either $39 or $49.
Board President of Lena Pope, Erma Lee, said DFW Restaurant Week is something that is very important to them and the community.
“We serve the children and parents of Tarrant county to provide intervention and prevention services to put them on a path to success,” Lee said.
Executive Chef at B&B Butchers & Restaurant John Piccolino said he appreciates the opportunity to gain new guests while getting involved in the community.
“Hopefully it’ll bring them back time and time again,” Piccolino said.
20 percent of every meal goes to benefit services at Lena Pope.
DFW Restaurant Week isn’t just for Tarrant County, but also for Dallas County. It benefits Lena Pope on the Tarrant side and benefits the food band on the Dallas side.
