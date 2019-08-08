Comments
WISE COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — After a six-hour manhunt Wednesday, police found and arrested a man with a rifle stuck in a wall at a Wise County school.
Officials said first-responders responded after a witness reported seeing a man with a long-gun walking across Paradise High School.
The suspect, 59-year-old Elvin Fox, was found hours later trapped in the walls near the gym around 10 p.m., the Wise County Messenger reported.
Fox is currently in custody at the Wise County Jail.
A motive has not been released at this time.
You must log in to post a comment.