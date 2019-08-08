Filed Under:Arrest, Elvin Fox, North Texas, Police, rifle, School, Texas, Wise County, Wise County school, Wise County Sheriff's Department

WISE COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — After a six-hour manhunt Wednesday, police found and arrested a man with a rifle stuck in a wall at a Wise County school.

Officials said first-responders responded after a witness reported seeing a man with a long-gun walking across Paradise High School.

The suspect, 59-year-old Elvin Fox, was found hours later trapped in the walls near the gym around 10 p.m., the Wise County Messenger reported.

Elvin Fox mugshot (Wise County Sheriff’s Department)

Fox is currently in custody at the Wise County Jail.

A motive has not been released at this time.

