AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — It’s that time of year again — the annual back-to-school sales tax holiday begins August 9 across the state.
According to the Texas Comptroller’s Office, the tax-free weekend begins Friday and runs through midnight Sunday, August 11.
Customers can buy most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks — sold for less than $100 — tax free from stores, online, or from catalog sellers doing business in the state. Layaway purchases are also eligible.
The sales tax exemption applies only to qualifying items. The tax break does not include products such as textbooks, computers, jewelry, handbags, briefcases, luggage, computer bags, umbrellas, wallets and watches.
Buyers could save about $8 on every $100 spent during the holiday.
