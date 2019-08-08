WESLACO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Weslaco, a South Texas border town, have arrested a 13-year-old boy for allegedly making violent threats on social media towards a Walmart.
Police said shortly before 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7, officers went to the Walmart to investigate and store management decided to close the store for the safety of its customers and employees.
Police said through their investigation, with help from the FBI and Weslaco Police Facebook followers, investigators were able to identify the source of the threats.
On Thursday around 8:30 a.m., the mother of the boy brought him to to the Weslaco Police Department after she had received calls regarding her son’s threats.
Police searched the family’s home and vehicles and no firearms were recovered.
The boy was charged with terroristic threat, a 3rd degree felony, and was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.
Weslaco is about 515 miles south of Dallas.
