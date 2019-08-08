NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Texas music legend Willie Nelson has canceled his 2019 tour due to a “breathing problem,” he announced on Twitter.
The 86-year-old singer apologized on Twitter late Wednesday, writing “To my fans, I’m sorry to cancel my tour, but I have a breathing problem that I need to have my doctor check out. I’ll be back. Love, Willie”
Nelson had just finished performing with Alison Krauss in Toledo, Ohio, and he was next scheduled to appear Friday in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He’s been on tour for his new album “Ride Me Back Home.”
He was also scheduled to perform in Galveston and Sugar Land in mid-November. His tour would have ended on Nov. 29 at WinStar World Casino and Resort.
Nelson was due to perform at the Farm Aid concert with John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, Neil Young and Bonnie Raitt on Sept. 21.
Nelson canceled his appearance at the Outlaw Music Festival due to illness last summer. He also was forced to cancel several dates in 2018.
The 86-year-old who was born in Abbott, Texas has left his mark in music history especially in his home state. He took home a Grammy this year after winning Best Traditional Pop Album for “My Way.”
