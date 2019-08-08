EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The first time Edi Hallberg came to what is now a memorial near the Walmart where 22 people were shot and killed last Saturday, she was looking for her mother.

“She didn’t deserve to die the way she did,” said Hallberg.

On Thursday, she was back looking for comfort at the memorial where one of the 22 crosses sits in honor of 83-year-old Angie Englisbee.

“She was a very hard worker and strong person,” said Hallberg of her mother. “She raised seven kids on her own, and had multiple jobs. She was a church person and never missed church on Sundays.”

Aside from her children, Englisbee left behind 26 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Her granddaughter said the life lessons she learned from her grandmother are helping with the grieving process.

“To be better to each other,” said Katherine Hallberg. “Be kind to people around you and take care of each other.”

“I’m here not just for my mom but for all the people that were in that Walmart,” said Edi Hallberg.

She says being El Paso Strong means being there for one another.

“Having the support of the community and everybody it helps,” she said.