UPDATE: The first zebra police located, seen in the attached video, died sometime after it was returned to its owners. As it stands, the exact cause of death isn’t known.
NEW BRAUNFELS (CBSDFW.COM) – Though the Texas heat may feel like the Sahara… it isn’t. So why were two zebras on the loose in New Braunfels? Well, it’s complicated.
It started when the New Braunfels Police Department was called to assist local animal control trying to corral a single loose zebra. Video posted on social media shows officers being led on a chase through a residential area – with no apparent lassoes involved.
NBPD is currently assisting Animal Control in corralling a zebra that somehow got loose this afternoon and has been making its way across the city. The zebra is currently in the area of N. Grape Ave. pic.twitter.com/dWnizDje3b
— New Braunfels Police (@NBPDTX) August 7, 2019
Eventually a helicopter team, that specializes in trapping animals, was called in to help and the zebra was safely tranquilized.
Just as calm returned, officials learned there was a second zebra taking a walking tour of the city. Both of the animals were being raised on a local ranch and got loose after escaping and swimming across the Guadalupe River.
Wednesday night the second absconder was still on the run, but the animal was eventually located and returned to its property. The owners are also said to have taken more precautions to prevent another escape.
