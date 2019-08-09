  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By Ken Molestina
Filed Under:DFW News, el paso, El Paso firefighter, El Paso Shooting, El Paso Shooting - Full Coverage, First Responder, Jared Knotts, mass shooting, paramedic, Texas News

EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – El Paso firefighter and paramedic Jared Knotts returned to work Friday for the first time since Saturday’s mass shooting at a Walmart that resulted in 22 deaths and 22 people injured.

Knotts recalled exclusively to CBS 11, the radio dispatch that changed his career and his city forever.

“They requested every unit in the city,” Knotts said. “This was probably going to be one of the biggest responses we would have in the city.”

El Paso firefighter and paramedic Jared Knotts (CBS 11)

Knotts’ ambulance was one of the first to get there.

“When we arrived on scene, obviously there was chaos. We had people everywhere. We did arrive to find patients being wheeled on flat bed carts.”

Knotts said he and his partner got to work immediately, tending to a man who’d been shot multiple times.

“We were able to grab him and go.”

The 30-year-old firefighter said he grew up in the neighborhood where the shooting happened and while his training help him tend to the injured, his heart was feeling something very personal.

“I may know someone that we are going to be responding to,” he said. “It was more after the fact realizing that there were so many people that were inside. That we didn’t know had died from their injuries.”

One-hundred and twenty-five El Paso firefighters responded to the attack.

“The entire department between us, every police agency, bystanders, everybody was helping.”

Coach Rene installs a ‘El Paso Strong’ sign at the makeshift memorial for victims of the shooting that left a total of 22 people dead at the Cielo Vista Mall WalMart (background) in El Paso, Texas, on August 6, 2019. – (MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Knotts has a message for everyone directly impacted by the domestic terror attack.

“I’m sorry that this happened to those families. I’m sorry that this happened to this community. EL Paso is a strong community. We will work together to get through this.”

Knotts and his crew had a few days to decompress and clear their heads.  Now they are ready to serve their community again.

 

Comments